BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 250589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

