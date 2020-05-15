Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €3.10 by HSBC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €3.10 ($3.60) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.69 ($4.29).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

