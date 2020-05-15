Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 131.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

