BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted BAE Systems’ ranking:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 667.67 ($8.78).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 492.70 ($6.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.74. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.