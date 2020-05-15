AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.00

News stories about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AutoNation’s analysis:

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

