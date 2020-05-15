Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $6.46. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 4,430,854 shares changing hands.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

