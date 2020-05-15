Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCEL. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

BCEL opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $146,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,394 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

