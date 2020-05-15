Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.65, a PEG ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Atlassian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

