Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

