Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

