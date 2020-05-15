Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,594 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 359,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 148,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $70.25 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.