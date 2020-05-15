Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,331 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

