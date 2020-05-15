Arizona State Retirement System Sells 117,443 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,443 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

