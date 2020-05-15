Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Several analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

