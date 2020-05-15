Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 5,490 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

FMC opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

