Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,122 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 61.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,039,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,194 shares of company stock worth $13,406,223. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $205.59 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

