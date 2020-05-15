Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

NYSE:BAH opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

