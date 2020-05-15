Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,540,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 823,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,304.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,482,773 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

