Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 292,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 225,985 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 320,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 92,006 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 324,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.