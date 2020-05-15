Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.63 Million Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 339.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 54.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

IT opened at $110.64 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

