Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 84,153 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.97. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.79.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

