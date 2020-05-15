Arizona State Retirement System Buys 9,332 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.