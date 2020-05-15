Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,330,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,240,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,879,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,069,000 after purchasing an additional 138,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.17.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.