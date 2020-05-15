Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

