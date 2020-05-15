Argus Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $35.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Argus from $67.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

Shares of VTR opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

