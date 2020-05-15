AR Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.5% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

