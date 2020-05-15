Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

