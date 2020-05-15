Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $41.66, 2,985,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,734,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Specifically, COO Anthony Civale sold 91,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $4,263,696.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,576,547 shares of company stock valued at $111,160,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 59,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

