Anthony M. V. Coombs Acquires 3,090 Shares of S & U PLC (LON:SUS) Stock

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs bought 3,090 shares of S & U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058 ($65,848.46).

Shares of LON SUS opened at GBX 1,530 ($20.13) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,998.34. S & U PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $185.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 40.93 and a quick ratio of 40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) dividend. This is a positive change from S & U’s previous dividend of $36.00. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. S & U’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

SUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

