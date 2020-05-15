AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

AU stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

