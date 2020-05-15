AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of AU opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.