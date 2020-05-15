Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Robert Stan Buys 2,816 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan purchased 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,561.92 ($6,000.95).

Shares of APF opened at GBX 162 ($2.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

