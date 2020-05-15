Analyzing Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and Victory Capital (NYSE:VCTR)

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Legg Mason alerts:

86.7% of Legg Mason shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Legg Mason shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Legg Mason and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 8.60% 8.99% 4.29% Victory Capital 15.10% 36.38% 14.01%

Risk & Volatility

Legg Mason has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Legg Mason pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Legg Mason is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legg Mason and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $2.92 billion 1.50 $251.37 million $3.76 13.27 Victory Capital $612.37 million 1.57 $92.49 million $2.48 5.70

Legg Mason has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legg Mason, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Legg Mason and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 1 9 0 0 1.90 Victory Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50

Legg Mason presently has a consensus price target of $44.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.22%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential upside of 47.53%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Legg Mason.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Legg Mason on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of December 31, 2018, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 71 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.