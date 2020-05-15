Analyzing LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. LCNB pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Zions Bancorporation NA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 22.24% 8.58% 1.18% Zions Bancorporation NA 19.32% 9.36% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LCNB and Zions Bancorporation NA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $77.54 million 2.06 $18.91 million $1.46 8.44 Zions Bancorporation NA $3.25 billion 1.39 $816.00 million $4.33 6.36

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Zions Bancorporation NA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LCNB has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LCNB and Zions Bancorporation NA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zions Bancorporation NA 0 16 3 1 2.25

Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus target price of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Zions Bancorporation NA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation NA is more favorable than LCNB.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats LCNB on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

