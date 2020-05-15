Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Middleby (MIDD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2020 – Middleby was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2020 – Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Middleby was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middleby stands to gain from strength in the Viking business, efforts to broaden the product portfolio, improving selling techniques and focus on growth markets in the quarters ahead. Also, acquisitions, the last two being that of RAM Fry Dispensers and Synesso, will likely prove beneficial. Notably, acquired assets boosted its sales by 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, in the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It believes that the coronavirus outbreak might adversely impact its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group in the first half of 2020. Also, weakness in spending by restaurant chains might be dragging for the segment. The company also faces headwinds from rising costs, forex woes and high debts. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 have been revised downward.”

4/30/2020 – Middleby was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Middleby was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Middleby had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Middleby was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,750 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,785 shares of company stock worth $936,329 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 190,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

