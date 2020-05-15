Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Securities downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $281.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In other news, insider Joel T. Murphy bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,370 shares of company stock worth $687,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 59,404 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 108.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

