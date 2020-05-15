Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2020 – AGNC Investment was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – AGNC Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – AGNC Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – AGNC Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – AGNC Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – AGNC Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $16.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – AGNC Investment was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

4/29/2020 – AGNC Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – AGNC Investment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/28/2020 – AGNC Investment was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2020 – AGNC Investment was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – AGNC Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.80 to $13.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – AGNC Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – AGNC Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $20.25 to $12.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – AGNC Investment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

3/17/2020 – AGNC Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – AGNC Investment was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 393,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

