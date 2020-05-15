Analysts Expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49. IBM reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $11.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $12.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $12.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in IBM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.3% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 138,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

