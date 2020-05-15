Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3,324.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,655,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 723,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 205,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $321.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.