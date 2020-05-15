AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMN. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $40.33 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Seeyond bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.