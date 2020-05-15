Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

