American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,827 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.04% of American Campus Communities worth $39,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

ACC opened at $27.51 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

