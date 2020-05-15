Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 465 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after buying an additional 387,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,694,000 after buying an additional 70,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,739,000 after buying an additional 87,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,476,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $252.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.67 and a 200 day moving average of $251.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

