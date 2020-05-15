Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,833 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on COR. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other CoreSite Realty news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

