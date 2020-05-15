Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $12,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gossamer Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

