Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

DEI opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

