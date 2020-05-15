Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $42.06 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

