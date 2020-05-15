Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,215. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of FTNT opened at $138.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.