Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $403.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.63 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.37 and its 200-day moving average is $248.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,147 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,380 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.