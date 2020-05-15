Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,787,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,800.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,842.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,487.41. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,430.17.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

